Business Sweet potato to be officially exported to China China is considering the import of Vietnam’s sweet potato via official channels, with its customs officers scheduling a virtual survey of growing areas and packaging facilities in Vietnam this week.

Business Hai Phong seeks to lure more investment inflows A workshop to call for investment and introduce potential and strengths of the northern port city of Hai Phong was held by DEEP C Industrial Zones and the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on October 20-21.

Business VinaCapital remains positive about banking sector’s long-term outlook Last week, the State Bank of Vietnam decided to put Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) under special control and revamped the bank’s management to help the bank stabilize its operation, but analysts said the recent problem at SCB does not have any potential consequences on the banking system.

Business Lam Dong seeks stronger partnership with Belgian businesses, localities A delegation from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Duc Quan has paid a visit to Belgium to seek stronger partnership with businesses and localities in the European country.