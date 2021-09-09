Other nine shots by Vietnamese photographers also made them in the final round of the “People” category.



The Drone Photo Awards competition is organised by Art Photo Travel, a non-profit association that creates cultural initiatives aimed at spreading, promoting and enhancing art, monuments, traditions, cultures and natural beauty around the world.

Drone, attracting around 14,000 submissions from over 100 countries worldwide, features eight categories: wedding, nature, people, urban, animals, abstract, sport and videos.

The awards ceremony will be held in Siena, Italy in October in the framework of the Siena Awards Festival./.

VNA