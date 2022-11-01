Society Fishing vessel in distress with 13 fishermen onboard brought ashore safely Boat SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on October 30 safely towed a fishing vessel with 13 fishermen onboard, which was in distress at sea off the coast of central Quang Tri province, to Da Nang city and handed over it to authorities.

Society Agreement signed to improve capacity of identifying human remains from war The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the International Committee for Missing Persons (ICMP) on October 31 signed a cooperation plan on improving the capacity of identifying human remains from the war.

Society Delegation from State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs meets with OVs in Japan A delegation of the Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) led by its vice chairman Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, had meetings with seven Vietnamese associations in Japan during the visit to the country from October 27-28.

Society Respect-paying service held for Vietnamese victim in Itaewon stampede A respect-paying service was held at Bucheon Hospital mortuary on October 31 for a Vietnamese citizen who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul two days ago.