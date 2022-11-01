Fishing port planning – fulcrum for fisheries sector’s sustainable development
The planning of fishing ports will be a fulcrum for the sustainable development of the fisheries sector, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has said.
Addressing a recent meeting on the perfection of ideas and recommendations for the planning of the fishing port and storm shelter system in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, Tien stressed that the planning of fishing harbours should be separated from that of storm shelters.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)The port planning must be closely associated with fleet management, he said, adding that this is an important task to ensure the traceability of exploited aquatic products.
It is necessary to calculate the specific numbers of vessels of the northern, central and southern regions, manage of port infrastructure, and mobilise social resources to invest in the system.
As the fisheries sector plays an important role in ensuring fishermen’s livelihoods as well as defence security, the planning work must meet this requirement, the deputy minister stressed.
Supporting services, processing technology and measures to reduce logistic costs should be taken into account as well.
During the planning process, it is also important to turn the five major fishing grounds of Hai Phong, Da Nang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa and Kien Giang into growth poles, contributing to promoting socio-economic development, Tien emphasised.
In the draft planning, Vietnam will have 172 fishing harbours, an increase from the 125 at present, while the number of fishing vessels will decrease to 83,600 by 2030./.