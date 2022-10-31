The boat SAR 412 tows the fishing vessel in distress to the shore in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA) Da Nang (VNA) – Boat SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on October 30 safely towed a fishing vessel with 13 fishermen onboard, which was in distress at sea off the coast of central Quang Tri province, to Da Nang city and handed over it to authorities.

Representatives of the Vietnam Maritime Administration and the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre visited and presented gifts to the fishermen.



Previously, on October 28, the fishing vessel BD 96728 TS, had its main engine damaged, preventing it from coming back to the mainland.



Receiving the distress signal, the center and Da Nang's coastal radio station called on vessels in the area to support the fishing boat and instructed the fishermen to repair the main engine.

Afterward, the centre deployed the vessel SAR 412 to rescue the fishing vessel BD 96728 TS./.

VNA