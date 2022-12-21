All workers on this fishing boat are urgently preparing fishing gear to go out to sea. Meanwhile, this captain is meticulously checking cruise monitoring equipment before sailing. This is also his responsibility during fishing at sea.

Keeping in mind the responsibility in fishing, most fishermen now abide by the provisions of the law when fishing at sea, especially not violating foreign waters. All fishing vessels strictly follow the declaration procedures before leaving and entering the wharf, as well as fully record the fishing diary, and install and maintain monitoring equipment throughout the fishing process.

The number of illegal fishing cases has been decreasing in recent times. This is attributable to the drastic actions of localities in raising awareness as well as strictly handling violations.

Together with local authorities, fishermen have been better implementing the EC's recommendations on combating illegal fishing by taking more responsible actions./.

