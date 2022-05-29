Business Hai Duong promotes sales of Thanh Ha lychee, typical products Hai Duong province, in collaboration with the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development, held a trade promotion conference of the province’s lychee and typical products in a hybrid format on May 29.

Business Vietnam’s CPI up 2.25 percent in five months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the first five months of the year edged up 2.25 percent year-on-year while core inflation rose by 1.1 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Five month import-export turnover up 15.6 percent Vietnam’s import-export turnover during the first five months of this year reached 305.1 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 15.6 percent, according to a report released on May 29 from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).

Business Banks promote lending to exporters amid Vietnam’s positive shipments Commercial banks have stepped up lending to export firms, especially those in industrial parks and export processing zones, as exports of many goods have grown strongly this year.