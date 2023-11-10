Business Online Friday 2023 to feature 500 brands, 3,000 businesses Up to 500 brands, 3,000 businesses, e-marketplaces, and sale supporting platforms will take part in the Vietnam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2023 in early December.

Business Stakeholders seek ways to remove roadblocks to real estate market The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and representatives from some ministries, credit institutions and businesses will meet online on November 13 to look into the implementation of the Prime Minister’s dispatch on the real estate market.

Business Seminar looks to foster Vietnam - Hungary economic, trade ties A business seminar has been held in Nograd county of Hungary with a view to promoting economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the European country.

Business Lawmakers propose higher state capital ratio in PPP projects A number of lawmakers suggested raising the ratio of state capital in public private partnership (PPP) road projects to 80% while discussing a draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies for such projects on November 9.