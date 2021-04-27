Five COVID-19 cases recorded on April 27
Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad prepare to stay at quarantine facilities (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded five cases of COVID-19 during the past 12 hours to 6pm April 27, raising the national total to 2,857, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the new patients, four are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and have been quarantined immediately after arrival. The fifth patient was a staff member at a hotel which is used as a quarantine facility in the northern province of Yen Bai, where several Indian experts are quarantined after arriving in Vietnam. This staff member has also been under medical monitoring since the first day he made contact with the Indian experts.
Meanwhile, 2,516 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 13 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
A total 38,266 people are being quarantined across the country./.