Health Vietnam completes second stage of homegrown Nano Covax trials Results from the second stage of human trials of Nano Covax show the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the research team.

Health Party senior official instructs stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures The permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 27 asked the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and Party Committees of provinces, centrally-run cities, central agencies and mass organisations to further intensify COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Health Kien Giang readies medical infrastructure in face of COVID-19 risk The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is working to establish a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in its border city of Ha Tien amid complex developments of the coronavirus in neighbouring Cambodia and illegal border crossings.