Society Francophone University Association holds consultation with rectors of southern universities A consultation between the Francophonie University Association (AUF) and rectors of universities in the southern region which are members of the AUF was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 10.

Society Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park hopes for new wave of investment Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, made a working trip to the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park on July 10 with the aim of removing bottlenecks for the park to welcome a new wave of investment.

Society PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

Society 30.8 million workers affected by COVID-19 in Vietnam Some 30.8 million people aged over 15 in Vietnam have been left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic, with 897,500 losing their jobs, a meeting in Hanoi on July 10 heard.