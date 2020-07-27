Society More than 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore Vietnam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 27.

Society HCM City works hard to enhance administrative reform Ho Chi Minh City has made continuous efforts in administrative reform over the past time, with public satisfaction considered a gauge of operational efficiency.

Society Hanoi tops nation in literate rate among people aged above 15 Up to 99.2 percent of Hanoians aged above 15 are literate, the highest level among the country’s 63 provinces and cities, according to a report of the municipal Party Committee on the city’s education and training.

Society Deputy PM directs resolutely preventing illegal entry into Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has required ministries, agencies and localities to heighten alert and resolutely prevent illegal entry into Vietnam amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent discovery of several cases of Chinese illegally entering Vietnam.