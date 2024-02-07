The location of an earthquake that occurs in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on February 7. (Photo: Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre)

Hanoi (VNA) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Kon Plong district in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on February 7 morning, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Institute of Geophysics.

All the earthquakes caused no disaster risk as the strongest quake occurred at 10:11:50 (Hanoi time) with a magnitude of 4.0 and focal depth at about 8.1 km.

Over one hour later, four other earthquakes occurred with magnitudes of 3.3; 2.8; 2.5 and 3.7 and a focal depth ranging from 8.1-10.1 km.



Dr. Nguyen Xuan Anh, Director of the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said that the earthquake information centre has regularly reported earthquake activities to the local authorities and people.

The institute will continue to monitor and process earthquake data in Kon Plong district, he added.

He called on local people to stay calm and follow the instructions of local authorities and competent agencies. People also need to reinforce houses and equip themselves with more knowledge about earthquake prevention and response./.