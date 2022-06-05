Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam plans to construct five first-class fishing ports for fishery hubs across the country in the 2021-2030 period, according to a plan drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Under the draft, which is being circulated among ministries, sectors and localities for feedback, the five ports will be built in Hai Phong in the north, Da Nang and Khanh Hoa in the centre, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Kien Giang in the south.



Priority will be given to developing infrastructure and logistics services at fishing ports and storm shelters.



By 2030, there will also be 160 storm shelters, comprising 30 regional and 130 provincial ones, capable of accommodating some 90,600 fishing vessels.



By 2030 Vietnam will have 176 fishing ports, capable of handling 2.96 million tonnes of fish annually, and 160 typhoon shelters for boats, which can accommodate 90,600 boats in total.



These ports and shelters will cover about 1,038ha of land area and 5,079ha of water surface in total.



Some 60.37 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) will be needed for infrastructure development at the fishing ports and storm shelters, most of which will be financed by the State budget.



Out of the 125 fishing ports across Vietnam, 68 are currently operational, including three first-class, 54 second-class and 11 third-class ones. The remainders are under construction or not eligible to open. There are also 74 active typhoon shelters, with a total capacity of 50,885 vessels, approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The development of fishing ports and storm shelters is considered a breakthrough task towards turning fisheries into an important sector of the national economy./.

VNA