Five foreigners captured for illegally entering Vietnam
Five Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam have been arrested, said Nguyen Van Giao, head of the Long Khot border post in the Mekong Delta province of Long An said on March 3.
The five Chinese nationals caught in Long An (Photo: VNA)
Long An (VNA) – Five Chinese nationals illegally entering Vietnam have been arrested, said Nguyen Van Giao, head of the Long Khot border post in the Mekong Delta province of Long An said on March 3.
The group consists of Dong Jinhong (born in 1987), Dong Yin Jian (1995), Li Bing Gen (2000), Jing Hua (1991), Ying Shun Hua (1992). All of them reside in Fujian.
Detected by local border guards on the evening of March 2, they admitted that they illegally entered Vietnam on February 28 via a trail in the northern border area.
Then they were guided by middlemen to reach Ho Chi Minh City, then Long An’s Vinh Hung district. They were caught while trying to cross the local border to enter Cambodia.
The group, facing a fine for their violation, have been sent to quarantine./.