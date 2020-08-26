Health Infographic Vietnam conducts more than 1 million PCR tests According to the General Department of Preventive Medicine, since the COVID-19 began in late January to 3:00 PM on August 24, 2020, Vietnam has conducted 1,009,145 RealTime RT-PCR tests. On August 24 alone, the number reaches 11,698.

Health Infographic No new COVID-19 cases reported on August 26 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of August 26, keeping the national tally at 1,029, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector and the cause of HIV/AIDS prevention and control in particular.

Health Hundreds of thousands of medical masks given for free Hundreds of thousands of medical masks will be offered to the public for free from August 25 to September 30 in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across Vietnam.