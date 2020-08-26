Five imported cases raise Vietnam’s COVID-19 tally to 1,034
Hanoi (VNA) – Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 26 afternoon, raising the number of coronavirus infections in Vietnam to 1,034, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Among the new patients, quarantined upon their arrival, two men had contracted SARS-CoV-2 in the UAE and tested negative for the novel coronavirus thrice before returning to the homeland via Can Tho International Airport, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on August 9.
The three others, two men and one woman, were repatriated from Russia and arrived at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on August 11.
Of total cases, 687 are local infections, and 547 have linked with central Da Nang city, where the new outbreak began on July 25.
There are 69,429 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 1,878 in hospitals, 20,411 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 47,140 at home or accommodation facilities.
Also on August 26, 37 patients were given the all-clear, adding up to 632 recoveries so far.
Fifty-three of the patients still under treatment have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 67 twice, and 47 thrice.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll has now reached 29 after the latest death was reported in the afternoon.
The 66-year-old man in Tu Nghia district of central Quang Ngai province, who had suffered from cerebrovascular problems, hypertension and chronic kidney failure, died at the Hoa Vang medical centre in Da Nang on August 26 morning.
Providing details about a fatality at the Hoa Vang medical centre on late August 25, the Ministry of Health said the 56-year-old woman, residing in Da Nang’s Son Tra district, died after testing negative for the coronavirus for three times.
Her death was attributed to septic shock, multiple-organ failure, pneumonia, end-stage renal failure, heart failure and cerebrovascular problems. She is not counted as a COVID-19 fatality./.