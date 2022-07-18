Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 710 million USD in H1 Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022, with export-import revenue hitting 371.17 billion USD, up 16.4% against the same period last year.

Business Infographic Added value of industrial sector up 8.48% in H1 2022 The added value of the industrial sector rose 8.48% in the first half of 2022 against the same period last year, with manufacturing and processing up 9.66%.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam’s socio-economic development in H1 2022 Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.42% and trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first half of 2022. Foreign arrivals to the country surged 6.8 fold compared to the same period last year.

Business Infographic (interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.