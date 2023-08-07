Business Infographic Durian exports forecast to boom Vietnam’s durian exports totaled about 850 million USD in the first half of 2023, or double the figure in 2022, and are expected to reach 1.2-1.5 billion USD for the year as a whole.

Business Infographic Fruit & veggie exports in first seven months surpass all of 2022 According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam earned over 3.25 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in the first seven months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of a significant 68.8%.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Under resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government, Vietnam strives to gain an economic growth of 6.5% for 2023.

Business Infographic Retail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1 Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).