Five items with export value of over 10 billion USD
Five commodities posted an export value of more than 10 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, making up 57.6% of Vietnam’s total exports.
VNA
VNA
Video
NA Chairman busy with many activities in Indonesia
Party chief holds phone talks with Cambodian People's Party leader
Vietnam attaches importance to promoting ties with Indonesia: NA Chairman
VNA, Kyodo News hold joint photo exhibition on Vietnam-Japan ties
Festivals, events draw crowds of tourists to Da Nang
You should also see
InfographicVietnam, Indonesia enjoy robust relations
Vietnam - Indonesia relations have developed across a host of fields since diplomatic ties were established in 1955, and Indonesia is now a leading partner of Vietnam in the region.
See more
InfographicDurian exports forecast to boom
Vietnam’s durian exports totaled about 850 million USD in the first half of 2023, or double the figure in 2022, and are expected to reach 1.2-1.5 billion USD for the year as a whole.
InfographicFruit & veggie exports in first seven months surpass all of 2022
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam earned over 3.25 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in the first seven months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of a significant 68.8%.
InfographicForecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023
Under resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government, Vietnam strives to gain an economic growth of 6.5% for 2023.
InfographicRetail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1
Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicFour priorities in digital transformation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has outlined four priorities for Vietnam’s digital transformation: developing databases, promoting online public services, developing digital infrastructure and platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.