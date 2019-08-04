As of August 3 night, five people were killed and four others were injured after a 6-9 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Banten province a day earlier. (Source: AFP/VNA)

– As of August 3 night, five people were killed and four others were injured after a 6-9 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Banten province a day earlier.According to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), among the deaths, one died of heart attack and fatigue while another died because of panic.Up to 122 houses in Banten, along with 223 houses in West Java, Bogor, Cianjur, Sukabumi and West Bandung were damaged by the quake. Besides, places of worship, offices and schools were also affected.More than 1,000 people had been evacuated to temporary shelters.Soon after the earthquake struck, BNPB sent the Rapid Response Teams to quake-affected localities like South Lampung, Pandeglang, Serang, Lebak and Sukabumi to support the local government in conducting post-disaster assessment, and join hands with regional natural disaster management agencies to promptly assist the localities.Last December, a tsunami triggered by the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano in Sunda Strait of western Indonesia left at least 429 people dead, 1,459 injured and 128 others missing.-VNA