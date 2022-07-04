Among the Top 10 leading cities in the Southeast Asian region, Vietnam boasts three representatives in the list, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. Bangkok and Chiang Mai of Thailand were named in the list together with five destinations from different cities and territories.

Phu Quoc and Con Dao were named among the Top 10 leading islands in the Southeast Asian region, alongside Phuket of Thailand, Bali of Indonesia, and Palawan of the Philippines.

The latest ranking marks the first time that Travel + Leisure has awarded Asia’s Best Awards for destinations, hotels, resorts, restaurants, and bars according to the votes made by readers between January and April this year./.

VNA