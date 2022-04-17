The plan will be developed in accordance with the existing infrastructure, as well as the capacity of the public transport system.



The cities’ People’s Committees are also instructed to work with their People’s Councils on the development of mass public transportation, which is aimed to account for 30 to 35 percent of the total traffic by 2025.



Technology will be applied in traffic management to reduce congestion and pollution. The objective is to have no traffic jam that lasts longer than 30 minutes.



The Ministry of Transport will continue implementing additional measures to improve traffic safety on roads. The focus will be put on the hotspots of road accidents.



The Ministry of Public Security will also implement the project on installing traffic monitoring cameras, and proceed to the second phase of building a common database for public safety and order./.

VNA