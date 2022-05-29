Business Vietjet launches 2022 plans at shareholders’ meeting Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HoSE: VJC) on May 28 held the 2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting to review its resilient business performance against the pandemic, the last five-year term of the Board of Directors, and to vote on the 2021 audited financial statements and the development plan for 2022.

Business 80 percent of real estate trading floors reopen Up to 80 percent of real estate trading floors have resumed operations, along with the establishment of new ones, according to the Ministry of Construction (MoC).

Videos Key southern economic region a magnet for FDI With its advantages and thorough preparation in terms of infrastructure, transport and human resources, the key southern economic region remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Business South Africa a potential market for Vietnam’s fishery products: official South Africa remains a promising market for Vietnam’s fishery products and serves as an important gateway for them to enter the regional market, an official has said.