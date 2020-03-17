The 62nd patient is an 18-year-old Vietnamese students returning from the UK on March 16 via Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province.

The 63rd case is also a Vietnamese student returning from the UK but via Noi Bai international airport.

The 64th patient is a 34-year-old woman residing in Ho Chi Minh City, who travelled from Switzerland through Dubai to Vietnam on March 12.

The 65th patient, who resides in Ho Chi Minh City, had contact with and worked together with the 45th and 48th patients.

The 66th case, also a resident in Ho Chi Minh City, flew from Pennsylvania, the US on March 14 to Toronto (Canada) then Taiwan (China) and arrived in Vietnam on March 16.

As of 19:00 of March 17, the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam was 66, with 16 patients already cured./.

VNA