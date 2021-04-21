Five more COVID-19 cases raise national tally to 2,806
Vietnam recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 21, raising the national count to 2,806, according to the Health Ministry.
All the new infections are Vietnamese nationals who were put into quarantine in Khanh Hoa province and Da Nang city right upon their arrival.
According to the ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, as many as 2,490 cases have been given the all-clear so far, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 12 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
Meanwhile, 39,385 people are under quarantine nationwide, including 514 at hospitals, 23,870 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 14,991 at their residences./.