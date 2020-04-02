Medical workers in protective gears at a mobile COVID-19 testing station (Photo: VNA)

- The Health Ministry announced the detection of five new cases of COVID-19 as of 18:00 on April 2, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 227.Patient numbered 223 was related to the cluster at Hanoi-based Bach Mai hospital, as she cared for a family member at the hospital since March 11.Patient 224 was a Brazilian citizen who once lived together with patient 158.Patients 225 and 226 returned from abroad.Patient 227 was the son of patient 209.Also on April 2, 12 COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered, bringing the number of cured cases to 75./.