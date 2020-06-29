Health Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on June 29 morning, marking 74 days in a row without new local transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16 Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the community since April 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 28 evening.

Health Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.