Five more COVID-19 patients recover
Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on June 29.
Recovered patients on June 29 (Photo: VNA)
They are patients 344, 346, 348, 351, and 352, and all are now in a stable condition.
All recovered patients are then placed in quarantine for 14 days.
As of the same day, 335 out of 355 patients that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 have recovered and there have been zero fatalities.
There remain 20 patients under treatment at hospitals.
Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on June 29 morning, marking 74 days in a row without new local transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The total number of confirmed cases stood at 355, with 215 being imported cases./.
