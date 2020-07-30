A health worker takes blood sample from a person to test for COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 infections in the central province of Quang Nam on July 30 afternoon, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

All the five patients, including four women, had links to the outbreak at Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang.

Among Vietnam’s total 464 confirmed patients, 276 are imported cases who were immediately quarantined upon arrival.

At present, 18 patients have tested negative for the virus at least once.

The number of community transmission cases since July 25 climbed to 48.

More than 81,540 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, including 472 at hospital, 14,213 at concentrated facilities and 66,861 at their accommodations./.