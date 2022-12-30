Roc Tung - Go Da archaeological relic in Gia Lai (Photo: Gia Lai Newspaper)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision recognising five more relic sites as special national ones.



They include Roc Tung - Go Da archaeological relic in An Khe town of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai; the Sa Huynh culture archaeological relic in Duc Pho town of the central province of Quang Ngai; the Huong Canh communal house complex in Binh Xuyen district of the northern province of Vinh Phuc; the King Mai Hac De Temple in Nam Dan district of the central province of Nghe An; and the Ap Bac Victory site in Cai Lay town in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.



The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and chairpersons of people’s committees of provinces where the recognised relics are located, are required to manage the sites in line with legal regulations on cultural heritages within their authority./.