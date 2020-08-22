Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Da Nang city
Patients at Da Nang's Hoa Vang temporary hospital receive 'virus-free' certificates when they are discharged on August 22 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Five more cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the central city of Da Nang, raising the total infections in Vietnam to 1,014, the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control said on August 22 afternoon.
Among the new cases, a 52-year-old man in Lien Chieu district had close contact with a previously confirmed patient.
Another man, 60, from Thanh Khe district is a member of the management board of Lau Den Market.
Of the three female patients, the 38-year-old one from Thanh Khe is a small trader at Tan Lap Market while the others, 69 and 51 years old respectively residing in Thanh Khe and Hai Chau districts, are traders at Sieu thi Market.
All the markets with the new cases are located in Thanh Khe district.
The five patients are undergoing treatment at the Hoa Vang temporary hospital in Da Nang.
Also on August 22, 16 patients treated at this hospital were given the all-clear, bring the total number of recoveries to 563.
So far, Vietnam has recorded 672 local infected cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths linked with the disease.
Among those still under treatment, 41 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 62 twice, and 35 others thrice.
There are 104,793 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 2,195 in hospitals, 32,168 in other quarantine sites, and 70,430 at home or accommodation facilities./.