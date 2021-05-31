Five North-South expressway projects begin construction in May, June 2021
The construction of five sub-projects of the North-South Expressway will start in May and June.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicBumper litchi crop in northern region in 2021
Vietnam is eyeing the most bumper crop of litchi, a kind of specialty fruit mostly produced by the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Bac Giang.
See more
InfographicElection a great festival of the nation
The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.
InfographicSafety protocol against COVID-19 at polling stations
A strict safety protocol against COVID-19 is carried out at polling stations to ensure safety for voters given the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.
InfographicVoting - Citizens’ rights and duties
The right to vote is a basic right of citizens according to the provisions of the law in selecting representatives to the organs of State power.
InfographicFigures for elections of deputies to National Assembly and People's Councils
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-levels People’s Councils for the 2021-2025 tenure took place in Vietnam on May 23.
InfographicDetermining the voting rights of voters under quarantine
For voters who are under quarantine in residential areas implementing social isolation measures or are under lockdown but are not yet on the list of voters, the Election Team must review and make a list of these voters and send it to communal-level People’s Committees for addition to the list of voters in the new polling station where the quarantine area is located.