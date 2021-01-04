Society VR needs to standardise quality of vehicle registry The Vietnam Register (VR) should build a more modern registration model and improve the quality of motor vehicle registration service, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho.

Society Vietnam to enter “elderly population structure” in 2026: study Vietnam will enter the “elderly population structure” in 2026, which will last for 28 years until 2054, according to an in-depth study of the 2019 population and housing census.

Society Kien Giang invests over 28 mln USD in fishing infrastructure The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang invested more than 645 billion VND (28.2 million USD) in fishing infrastructure in 2020, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.