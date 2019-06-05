Local police declare an order for detention for Vu Trong Luong (standing) on July 20, 2018.(Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang province's police have completed their investigations and proposed the provincial People’s Court begin legal proceedings against five suspects related to a national high school exam cheating scandal.The information has been released by Colonel Le Van Canh, spokesman of the Ha Giang Department of Police.The five suspects will be prosecuted for abusing their position and power while on duty.They are Vu Trong Luong, deputy head of the Examination and Quality Management Division under Ha Giang province's Department of Education and Training (DOET); Nguyen Thanh Hoai, head of the division; Trieu Thi Chinh, deputy director of the Ha Giang DOET; Pham Van Khuong, deputy director of the Ha Giang DOET; and Le Thi Dung, an official of the Internal Political Guard under the Ha Giang Department of Police.The five allegedly colluded to use software to raise marks for 107 candidates.According to the investigation, Hoai acted as instigator of the crime.Chinh, who was head of the jury, gave Hoai a list of 13 candidates and asked Hoai to raise the marks of the literature tests for them.Dung did not have any responsibility in the exam, but asked Hoai to raise marks for 20 candidates, who were her acquaintances.Khuong did not join the jury, but asked Hoai to raise marks for his son.Luong used a computer to raise marks of 309 tests for 107 candidates.-VNA