Health PM orders measures to minimise nCoV’s impact on economy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged ministries and localities to promptly implement measures to minimise the impact of the novel coronaviru (nCoV) on the economy.

Health Hospital for handling suspected nCoV cases opens in Quang Ninh A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.

Health Infographic Basic principles to reduce transmission of nCoV Basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections caused by the new coronavirus.

Health Vinh Phuc man tests positive for nCoV, 9th case in Vietnam A man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, marking the 9th confirmed case in Vietnam so far, the Ministry of Health said on February 4.