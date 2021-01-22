Business EVNGENCO 2 to sell over 581 million shares through IPO The Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO 2), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Electricity Group, plans to sell over 580.12 million shares, or 48.8875 percent of its charter capital, to investors and over 1.33 million shares, or 0.1125 percent, to employees.

Business Experts discuss measures to improve business environment A conference was held in Hanoi on January 21 to discuss measures to improve the domestic business environment and competitiveness of the economy as well as orientations for the next five years.

Business Rice exports to Philippines surpass 1-billion-USD mark The Philippines was the top importer of Vietnamese rice in 2020, purchasing 2.22 million tonnes worth 1.06 billion USD, a year-on-year surge of 4 percent in volume and 19.3 percent in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.