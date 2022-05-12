The five athletes are all bright candidates of the Vietnamese Kickboxing team, who compete in the Full Contact content.

They include Nguyen Thi Hang Nga, who takes part in the under 48-kilogram weight category; Nguyen The Huong- under 67 kilogram; Huynh Van Tuan, under 51 kilogram; Huynh Thi Kim Vang, under 65 kilogram; and Nguyen Quang Huy competing in the men's Low Kick content, under 60 kilogram.

According to the schedule, the Kickboxing final round will take place on May 13 at the Bac Ninh Centre for Physical and Sports Training and Competition./.

VNA