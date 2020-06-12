Five Vietnamese places among world’s 20 best backpacking destinations
Ha Giang, Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, Ninh Binh, Ha Long, and Quy Nhon of Vietnam have been listed among the 20 best global destinations for backpackers to visit in 2020, according to recent rankings published by Hostelworld.
Terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)
The northern mountainous province of Ha Giang came fourth in the list. Travelers can start their adventure in the provincial capital of the same name by renting a motorbike and journeying through the region’s many picturesque winding roads. Guests will encounter rural communities, small towns, and ancient traditions, all set against the rolling green mountains that make the province so unforgettable.
Ranking sixth is the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Bo Trach district of central Quang Binh province. The area is renowned as one of the largest nature reserves in the country that features a system of majestic limestone mountains and caves.
The northern province of Ninh Binh was 10th in the list. It is home to a number of tourist sites such as Trang An tourism complex, Hoa Lu ancient capital, and Bai Dinh pagoda.
The north-eastern province of Quang Ninh was ranked 18th. One of the most attractive experiences for guests to the area is touring the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay.
The bay spans over 1,550 square kilometres and features thousands of limestone karsts and islets in various shapes and sizes.
In 20th position was Quy Nhon city in central Binh Dinh province. Its pristine beaches and islets have become popular for many domestic and foreign tourists in recent years./.