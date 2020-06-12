Travel Quang Binh offers large discounts to boost tourism Authorities in the central province of Quang Binh have approved a plan to cut entrance fees to a series of natural beauty spots in half from now till the end of the year.

Culture - Sports Khmer culture at Xiem Can pagoda The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Travel HCM City begins travel stimulus programme The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on June 9 kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Destinations Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire.