Society Unis resort to online career counselling Many universities in HCM City are providing online career counselling for high school students since they are unable to attend school due to COVID-19 fears.

Society Ministry asks for effective treatment of Vietnamese with COVID-19 in RoK The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has liaised with relevant agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and asked for effective treatment of a Vietnamese citizen contracting COVID-19 in Daegu city.

Society Vietnam Airlines supports RoK passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on February 28 that it will exempt fees of changing flight itinerary or departure date for Korean passengers who are affected by the suspension of visa-free entry amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea.

Society Trafficker of 6,000 synthetic drug pills from Laos arrested A man was arrested in the central province of Thanh Hoa on February 28 while attempting to bring 6,000 synthetic drug pills from Laos to Vietnam.