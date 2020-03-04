Business Vietnam to universalise smartphones Vietnam is planning to sell smartphones costing just 500,000 VND (20 USD) under a smartphone universalisation programme, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said.

Society COVID-19 brings losses to flower growers Days before the International Women’s Day (March 8) are often the best for flower sellers at Tay Tuu Flower Village in Hanoi, but the continuing COVID-19 epidemic has cut sales of flowers in half this season.

Society Disabled-supporting project launched in Can Tho The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has launched a project at a budget of 400,000 USD to ensure rights and benefits local people with disabilities.

Society Embassy in Thailand warns citizens against COVID-19 The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has urged Vietnamese citizens in there to take precautions against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), as the host country has designated it a dangerous communicable disease.