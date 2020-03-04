Five Vietnamese sailors missing in fishing boat fire in waters off RoK
Five Vietnamese sailors went missing as a fishing boat carrying eight crew members caught fire in waters off the resort island of Jeju of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 4, reported Yonhap News Agency.
The fishing boat catches fire in waters off Jeju island of the RoK (Photo: Yonhap)
The RoK Coast Guard said that a fire broke out on the 29-tonne ship at around 3:18 am (local time) in waters about 74 km southeast of Udo Island near Jeju.
Two Koreans aboard have been rescued so far, while another one is unaccounted for, with search operations still under way.
Adverse weather conditions have hampered efforts to put out the fire and find the crew, Yonhap said, quoting a Coast Guard officer./.