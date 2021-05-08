Thematic information
Vietnam border, seas, islands
Thang Long - Hanoi
Overseas Vietnamese
Hotline: (024) 39411349
Categories
Most Recent
Most Popular
Local News
Topics
Mobile Version
Vietnamplus
Saturday, May 8, 2021 - 8:22:15
Languages:
Tiếng Việt
English
Français
Español
中文
Русский
Topics:
15th National Assembly Elections
Party Building
COVID-19
UNSC Non-Permanent Membership
East Sea
Climate Change
13th National Party Congress
Sci-Tech
Five Vietnamese scientists among Asia's top 100
Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by the Asian Scientist magazine of Singapore.
VNA
Saturday, May 08, 2021 07:51
VNA
Topics:
13th National Party Congress
15th National Assembly Elections
Vietnam news
Vietnamplus
Vietnam
Sci-tech
Advertisements
Advertisements
Video
Hai Van Pass among ten most beautiful drives worldwide
Mai Chau - Pearl of the Northwest
Citizens on Truong Sa islands ready for election day
Night tour of Thang Long imperial citadel wows tourists
Da Nang beaches - attractive destination for tourists
You should also see
Infographic
665 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by localities
Of 868 the candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 665 are nominated by localities, according to the National Election Council.
Politics
Infographic
203 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by central agencies
Politics
Infographic
Vietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month
Politics
Infographic
868 candidates for 15th National Assembly
See more
Sci-Tech
Infographic
"Made in Vietnam" sea-observation satellite Nanodragon
Micro-satellite NanoDragon, developed and built by the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), will go through a final test this month before it is put into orbit this September.
Sci-Tech
Infographic
Ensuring safety for children in the Internet
In order to protect children from risks in the internet, parents should pay close attention to their children's activities online.
Sci-Tech
Infographic
Mobile-money piloted within two years
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.
Sci-Tech
Infographic
Vietnam’s potential for solar energy development
Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.
Sci-Tech
Infographic
10 business, tech trends in 2021
The acute respiratory disease caused by SARS Cov-2 (COVID-19) has created changes in consumer preferences as well as business models and technology.
Advertisements
Advertisements