Sci-Tech Infographic "Made in Vietnam" sea-observation satellite Nanodragon Micro-satellite NanoDragon, developed and built by the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), will go through a final test this month before it is put into orbit this September.

Sci-Tech Infographic Ensuring safety for children in the Internet In order to protect children from risks in the internet, parents should pay close attention to their children's activities online.

Sci-Tech Infographic Mobile-money piloted within two years Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam’s potential for solar energy development Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.