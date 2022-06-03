They are Ton Duc Thang University in 73rd place; Duy Tan University (91st); Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), placed between 301st and 350th; Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNU HCMC), 401st-500th; and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), 501st.

Universities are ranked by performance in five areas: teaching; research; citations; international outlook: and industry income.

Among the Vietnamese representatives, VNU achieved the highest score in the area of teaching. Meanwhile, Ton Duc Thang and Duy Tan Universities showed strong performance in citations, and VNU HCMC maintained its strength in industry income.

This year's Asia University Rankings lists nearly 616 higher education institutions from 31 Asian countries and territories, up 65 from the previous year./.

VNA