Five-year scheme to speed up digital transformation in vocational training
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving a digital transformation programme in the vocational training sector in the 2021-2025 period with a vision to 2030.
The targets of the programme include rolling out vocational training activities in the digital space, strengthening the application of information technology in vocational training, evaluating and managing activities, expanding vocational training access and enhancing the quality of training activities, thus improving human resources quality and labour productivity.
In 2030, 100 percent of trainers and management officials are expected to receive supplementary training to improve their capacity to conduct vocational training activities in the digital environment. Meanwhile, 100 percent of lectures and trainers are hoped to be able to create digital learning documents.
The scheme also aims to develop a national digital platform for vocational training, along with shared digital resources for training and learning activities in 2025.
In 2030, 100 percent of training facilities are expected to digitalise training process, results and degrees.
Among solutions outlined in the scheme is to complete institutions and policies serving digital transformation in vocational training, develop training curricula to meet digital transformation requirements and expand digital infrastructure, training equipment and documents.
It also underlines the need to improve the capacity for trainers and management officials, along with the mobilisation of resources for vocational training and international cooperation in the field./.