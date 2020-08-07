Hotline: (024) 39411349
Politics

Flag raising ceremony celebrates ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary

On the morning of August 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary ASEAN and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.
VNA

  • The guard force conducts the ritual of raising the ASEAN flag (Photo: VNA)

  • The ASEAN flag and the national flag of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh chaired the event, which also drew ambassadors of ASEAN member countries to Vietnam and leaders of a number of ministries and Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh delivers a speech at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh and delegates attending the ASEAN Flag raising ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

