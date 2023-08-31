Flag-hoisting ceremony in celebration of 78th National Day of Vietnam
Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi is a national historic landmark where, on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
A national flag-hoisting ceremony takes place at Ba Dinh Square, Hanoi, to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers carry the national flag towards the flagpole to prepare for the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers prepare for the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
When the signal is given, the national anthem echoes at Ba Dinh square and the flag is unfolded and hoisted to the top of a 29-meter pole. (Photo: VNA)