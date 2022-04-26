Flagpole inaugurated on Quang Ninh's Co To island
A flagpole was officially inaugurated on April 26 at the memorial site of late President Ho Chi Minh in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Co To island district.
At the flag-hosting ceremony (Photo: VNA)
With its construction beginning on March 14, the pole stands 27.9 m and costs nearly 2 billion VND (87,057 USD). It is able to sustain the harsh weather conditions, ensuring a durability of over 70 years.
As a gift from the University of Transport and Communications and the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard High Command, the construction has an important meaning in affirming Vietnam's territorial sovereignty and in promoting national pride and patriotism.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony, Nguyen Viet Dung, Secretary of the district’s Party Committee and Chairman of the Co To People’s Committee, expressed his gratitude for the support in building the pole.
Co To, a popular tourist destination, is the first island district in Vietnam recognised to have fulfilled the new-style rural criteria./.