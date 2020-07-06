Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.
VNA

  • 34 soldiers, including border guards, naval soldiers and coastal police, bring the national flag to Thoi Loi peak, the highest point on Ly Son island for a flag-raising ceremony, July 4 (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • Ly Son island boasts a proud history of defending national sovereignty (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • Delegates give salute to the national flag (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • The flag is raised on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • Soldiers on Ly Son island perform the flag-raising ceremony (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • The flag is raised on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • The flag-raising ceremony on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • The sacred national flag flaps in the sky (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • Following the flag-raising ceremony, the flag is stretched to cover the area where the event is hosted (Photo:Vietnam+)

  • The flag-raising ceremony on Thoi Loi peak (Photo:Vietnam+)

