Flash Sales Holiday to gather over 120 well-known brands
The Flash Sales Holiday, as part of the Shopping Season 2023, will take place at Tan Son Nhat Pavilion Centre, Ho Chi Minh City from September 8-10, announced the municipal Department of Industry and Trade on September 5.
The event, the first of its kind, will gather more than 120 luxury brands like Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Versace, Chloe, Tommy, Olay, Dove, Polo, Lancome, and others which offer a diverse range of products such as fashion, handbags, luggage, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, jewelry and accessories at prices up to 90% off.
Nguyen Khac Hieu, deputy head of the department’s Import-Export Management Office, said visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a rich array of activities such as "Golden Shopping Day," "Golden Discount Hour," and "Lucky Draw”.
They could also receive additional promotions and gifts when making cashless payments, and enjoy discounts of 50,000 VND (2 USD) at maximum when using public transport means to reach the event location, he added.
Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said the event is expected to strengthen the connectivity between businesses and consumers, stimulate consumption and establish Ho Chi Minh City as a modern shopping hub in the country and the region.
With increasingly diverse and practical events, the Shopping Season has become one of the key trade promotion activities in Ho Chi Minh City. Among them, the Flash Sales Holiday is aimed at becoming an annual event, contributing to the growth of the local commerce sector as a whole./.