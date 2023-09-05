Business PMI back above 50 mark for first time in six months Vietnam's manufacturing sector returned to growth in August as some signs of recovery in demand supported renewed increases in both new orders and production, according to the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI).

Business PM meets representatives from Indonesian enterprises, organisation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 5 received leaders of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Indonesian enterprises, while attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.

Business US assesses safety of Vietnam's tra fish exports The US Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently conducted a thorough review of the food hygiene and safety management system pertaining to Vietnamese tra fish exports to the US, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.