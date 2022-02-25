Business First study on consumer sentiment in real estate in Vietnam released Up to 92 percent of the respondents said they intend to purchase a home in Vietnam and more than half of them wish to buy a home within the next two years, according to a study by property portal Batdongsan.com.vn, a member of Singapore-based property technology group Property Gurus.

Business Room remains for Vietnam-Belgium trade cooperation: Ambassador Foreign investment between Belgium and West Flanders in Vietnam is still limited due to the lack of information about the country, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao has said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on February 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on February 25, up 15 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Chinese province eye to build safe export process at border gates Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade has coordinated with authorities of China’s Yunnan province in holding a teleconference on customs clearance of goods and pandemic prevention and control cooperation at border gates between the two sides.