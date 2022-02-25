FLC Group cooperates with RoK firm in service packages
Bamboo Airways and TD&T Co.,Ltd of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will cooperate in conducting charter flights bringing tourists from the RoK’s Incheon to Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh for golf and leisure services of the FLC Group.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Bamboo Airways and TD&T Co.,Ltd of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will cooperate in conducting charter flights bringing tourists from the RoK’s Incheon to Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh for golf and leisure services of the FLC Group.
A comprehensive cooperation agreement was reached by FLC Group, its Bamboo Airways and TD&T within a seminar on Vietnam’s aviation in Quy Nhon on February 24.
Golf FLC Biscom and FLC Hotels & Resorts will also ink contracts with TD&T to provide FLC Group’s golf and luxury tour packages for Korean holidaymakers.
Experts said the cooperation will make it easier for tens of thousands of Korean tourists to experience five-star golf, tourism and aviation services of FLC Group, and visit other tourist destinations in Vietnam after the country fully reopens its door to international visitors starting from March 15.
Do Viet Hung, Deputy General Director of FLC Group and General Director of FLC Biscom, said before the signing, the group had received tens of thousands of golfers from the RoK.
TD&T is one of the first partners of the group after Vietnam plans to reopen international tourism from mid-March, he said.
The RoK had been the second biggest source of tourists to Vietnam, and also the leading market for Vietnamese golf tourism.
The FLC is stepping up promotion activities and international cooperation, especially in tourism and aviation, notably an investment promotion week in Germany from March 6-14 and another in the UK from March 29 to April 3, to be jointly held by the group and Vietnamese embassies in the host countries.
Bamboo Airways plans to expand its international network to nearly 40 routes in 2022, including the Hanoi-Incheon in the RoK./.