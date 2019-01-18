FLC Group’s 18 -hole golf course in Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh. Its newly proposed project also include a golf course along various sport-tourism-entertainment facilities (Source: FLC)

Property developer FLC Group has proposed to Hanoi authorities to invest in a large scale sport-tourism-entertainment complex, which includes a 100,000-seat stadium, in the capital’s suburbs.In a proposal submitted to the Hanoi People’s Committee, the group said if approved, it will be responsible for the investment in, as well as the operation and quality management of, the entire project. Location options it suggested are Dong Anh, Me Linh, and Soc Son districts.The group also pledged to form transport and technical infrastructure that synchronise with and connect to nearby sites, particularly the Noi Bai International Airport.According to FLC General Director Le Thanh Vinh, the stadium will be designed in line with standards suitable for big international tournaments, aiming to be named among the biggest and most modern stadiums in the world. The estimated cost for its first phase of construction amounts to some 25 trillion VND (1.07 billion USD).As part of the complex, there will be a golf course, Formula One track, multimedia conference facility, finance-shopping centre, resort hospital, international summer camp, horse racecourse, and a park, among others. –VNA