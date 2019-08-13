Perspective of FLC Legacy Kon Tum (Source: FLC)

Hanoi (VNA) – Property developer FLC Group has announced that it will begin construction of FLC Legacy Kon Tum, the first modern urban area in the Central Highlands region, on August 15.



The area is located on major routes Truong Chinh and Tran Nhan Tong, easily accessible to National Highway 24 that links Kon Tum with other Central Highlands provinces and the south central coastal region.



Covering 19ha, it will accommodate shop houses, boutiques, hi-end hotels and apartment buildings, schools, parks, an entertainment area and a shopping centre.



Earlier, FLC started construction of FLC Quang Ngai resort complex in Binh Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai on a total area of 1,026ha at an estimated cost of around 11 trillion VND (478.2 million USD) and FLC La Vista Sadec in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.-VNA