FLC targets over 47.71 million VND in pre-tax profit in 2021
Hanoi (VNA) – FLC Group Joint Stock Company expects to achieve more than 1.1 trillion VND (47.71 million USD) in pre-tax profit, and over 15 trillion VND in consolidated revenue this year, the group has said.
The enterprise will organise a shareholders’ meeting on April 12, during which it will seek shareholders’ approval to develop and roll out nearly 20 realty projects in Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Thanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, Quang Binh, Gia Lai, Kon Tum and Dong Thap.
Outstanding urban property projects include FLC Premier Parc (Hanoi), FLC Tropical Halong (Quang Ninh), FLC Legacy Kontum (Kon Tum), FLC La Vista Sadec (Dong Thap), and FLC Hilltop Gialai (Gia Lai).
Regarding resort property, FLC will carry out the second phases of FLC Quang Binh and FLC Vinh Phuc, and FLC Ha Giang eco-tourism resort.
The group is planning to add nearly 5 trillion VND to its charter capital for development of property projects.
Last year, the group recorded 13.5 trillion VND in consolidated revenue, before-tax profit of over 421 billion VND, and after-tax profit of nearly 308 billion VND.
In the second half of 2020, FLC completed the construction of FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon and FLC Sea Tower Quy Nhon.
FLC’s stocks were allowed with margin trading again in March. Meanwhile, Bamboo Airways, owned by FLC, is planning to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange or Hanoi Stock Exchange in Quarter 3 of 2021./.