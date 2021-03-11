FLC to launch close to 20 realty projects in 2021
Property developer FLC Group has said this year, it plans to launch nearly 20 real estate projects on its strategic segments of resort and urban area.
The design of FLC Quang Binh tourism complex (Source: FLC)Hanoi (VNA) - Property developer FLC Group has said this year, it plans to launch nearly 20 real estate projects on its strategic segments of resort and urban area.
The projects will be located in Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Vinh Phuc in the northern region, Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh, Binh Dinh, Gia Lai and Kon Tum in the central region, and Phu Quoc in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
The group has so far invested in more than 40 provinces and cities nationwide. In the last half of 2020, it began the second phase of two FLC tourism complexes in Vinh Phuc and Quang Binh provinces.
According to the company’s latest report for the fiscal year 2020, its pre-tax and after-tax profits were over 421 billion VND (18.3 million USD) and nearly 308 billion VND, respectively.
The outcome was attributed to higher revenue from realty projects and lower financial costs.
As of the end of last year, the group’s total asset neared 38 trillion VND, up nearly 20 percent from the previous year./.