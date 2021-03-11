Business Sales of Huyndai automobiles halve in February Sales of Huyndai automobiles in February slumped by half month-on-month to 3,021 units due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Lunar New Year holiday, reported TC Motor – representative of Huyndai Thanh Cong.

Business Vietnam should focus on key airport projects: experts Airport development planning should prioritise investment in key projects and have rigorous standards for project approval, experts have said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 11, up 1 VND from the previous day.