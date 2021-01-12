Environment Infographic Vietnam forest facts and figures over years The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.

Society Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi. These days, major streets in Hanoi are adorned with flags and posters to celebrate the important event.

Society Vietnamese aviation ready to assist Indonesia after plane crash The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) stands ready to support its Indonesian counterpart with regard to the recent plane crash, said CAAV leader.

Society Voluntary social insurance coverage sees rapid growth in 2019-2020: Conference The number of people voluntarily joining the social insurance network has grown by 750,000 over the last two years, three times higher than a decade ago, heard an online conference held by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on January 11 to introduce tasks for 2021.